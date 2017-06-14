Death Notices for June 15, 2017

Mrs. Beard, 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Shelia Denise James

Ms. James, 57, of Mt. Juliet, died June 1.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Jauwice Elsie ‘Weese’ Stroupe

Mrs. Stroupe, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.