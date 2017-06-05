Death Notices for June 6, 2017

Mr. Bough, 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Naomi Pauline ‘Polly’ Marks

Mrs. Marks, 91, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donald Clinton Neal Jr.

Mr. Neal, 49, died Saturday.

Visitation will be June 17 from noon until 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.