Death Notices for April 27, 2017

Funeral services for Mr. Evans, 19, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel of Neuble Funeral Home and Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Lee Fullilove

Funeral services for Mr. Fullilove, 68, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown.

Linda Lee Jaquays Platz

Ms. Platz, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

She will be cremated, and a memorial service will be at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Elsie Rhea Storie-Price

Mrs. Price, 90, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.