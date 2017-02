Death Notices for Feb. 2, 2017

Mr. Tayes, 67, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wayne Allen Woodard

Mr. Woodard, 86, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

A celebration of life will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. at 702 Northview Circle in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, P.O. Box 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.