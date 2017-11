Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Blankenship holds a 3.75 in Athletic Training and Postell has a 3.53, also in Athletic Training. Rojas posts a 3.68 in Mathematics and Swann carries a 3.29 in Business Administration.

The 2017 Mid-South Cross Country Championships will take place Saturday at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky.