Craft, Madut lead CU track at Jessica Starks Open

Craft registered a time of 8.12 in the prelims and 8.14 in the finals to place second after winning the triple jump with a mark of 35-9. The Clarksville native jumped 15-7 to finish fourth in the long jump. Barnett claimed first in the shot put with a distance of 35-9 in the only other field event for the CU women.

Cumberland finished second, third and fourth in the mile run, with Riley Kilian, Claudia Tepox and Amber Mays posting times of 5:46.73, 5:52.17 and 5:52.84, respectively.

Nyia Hall also placed third in the 60-meters in 8.23, while Lisa Powell was second in the 400 in 1:04.63 and Tamia Aldridge came in fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.49.

Madut paced the men, registering a time of 16:02.05 for first place in the 5,000. Tanner Harp was third in the event in 17:06.86 and Carlos Tirado came in fifth in 17:14.00. Jerry Rojas finished third in the 3,000-meters in 9:45.97.

Martarious Brooks finished in the top 7 in a pair of events, taking fourth in the 200 in 23.09 and seventh in the 60-meters in 7.16. Ishmael Arnold came in fifth in the 400-meters in 55.05 and Jordan Hill was fourth in the 800-meters in 2:02.15.

Madut, Rojas, Hill and Arnold won the distance medley relay in 11:10.82, a race that features distances of 1,200-meters, then 400, 800 and 1,600-meters. Bertrand, Hill, Arnold and Brooks finished third in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:36.15.

Cumberland will compete again this coming Saturday at the Tiger Indoor Invitational at the University of the South in Sewanee.