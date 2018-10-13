Ex-3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell gets another prison sentence

He received the maximum penalty for possession of a firearm by a felon at his sentencing Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Judge Robert Krebs gave him the maximum penalty for the crime.

Krebs also fined the 48-year-old $1,000 plus court costs and ordered a $100 assessment for a crime victim's compensation fund.

Harrell, of Mt. Juliet, had numerous brushes with the law since May 2002, according to Sun Herald archives.

Deputies found a firearm in his home June 15.

At the time, Harrell was released from prison when deputies responded to an alarm that went off during an alleged domestic dispute at Harrell's home in St. Martin, Mississippi, a community in Jackson County. Deputies said they saw guns and drugs.

He's been in jail since the June arrest, and this will be his second prison sentence.

Harrell had served two years in prison for causing a crash in Nashville in 2013 that killed a man. He had testified during his 2015 trial that he was addicted to prescription drugs and was speeding.

3 Doors Down put him out of the band after the crash arrest and a DUI arrest in D'Iberville, Mississippi.

He still faces a jail contraband charge after his wife allegedly mailed him the prescription drug Suboxone at the Jackson County jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department and South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the firearm case.

— Robin Fitzgerald, The Sun Herald