BREAKING: Two remaining suspects plead guilty in C’Asia Patton killing

Timothy Lorenzo Wade Jr., 26, of Lebanon, and Marvin Andre Bryant, 21, of Goodlettsville, each accepted plea agreements and pleaded guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder, which effectively closed the more than three-year-old case.

Wade will serve a 15-year sentence as an offender with some criminal history, while Bryant will serve a 12-year sentence as an offender with no criminal history.

Bryant will serve his sentence consecutively, along with other convictions in Davidson County.

Patton was shot in the head in a drive-by-shooting as she slept in her grandmother’s Lebanon home on the night of Jan. 5. She died as a result of her injuries Jan. 8 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Wade stood silent with his head up as Wilson County criminal court Judge Brody Kane explained the details of the plea agreement. When asked how he pleaded, Wade simply replied, “guilty.”

Bryant appeared emotional as he entered his guilty plea. He spoke at near-whisper.

Joseph Hendry, 23, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July. Hendry admitted he fired the shot that killed Patton and was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Patton’s death resulted in an outpouring of support for her and her family. Hundreds gathered at College Hills Church of Christ for Patton’s funeral. In attendance were local community and political leaders, ministers and school officials.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Harris said the case was a challenge from the start due to a lack of forensic evidence and witnesses who were willing to talk to law enforcement.

Harris said Patton’s family, specifically her grandmother and mother, were significant keep to the case and Patton’s memory alive. He said they served as constant reminders to prosecutors of how important it was to solve the case and make the convictions.

“This was a tough case, and it’s hard to say that justice was done when you have a 13-year-old girl who is dead, who had nothing to do with any of this, who was not a gang member and not a bad citizen at all,” Harris said.

“She was loved. I think that was shown by the 800 people who showed up at College Hills for her celebration of life back in 2015. So it’s hard to say that justice has been done, but we met with the family, and they wanted everybody who shot into that house, everybody who was out there, they wanted them brought to justice, and this was the most logical way to get there. Did anybody get enough time? I don’t know. But we have to base our decisions on the evidence we have, on the proof that we had, and those decisions are tough.

“This was a complicated case from the start. There were not a lot of witnesses, not a lot of forensic evidence. It was a case that when you don’t have the guns, and you’re dealing with people who don’t want to talk, whether they be gang members or have their own criminal trouble. You know, to be able to go into those realms and still be able to get the evidence we got, especially against Joseph Hendry, made the cases that we had today.

“I can’t stress enough how much the Lebanon Police Department, and Detective David Willmore specifically did. He’s worked this case every day for the three and a half years. There were feelings in the beginning that we may not solve this case, and there were certainly feelings that we were only going to get Joseph Hendry, and that turned out not to be true, but that was almost solely on the work of Detective Willmore.”