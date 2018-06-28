Five Nashville-area men indicted in conspiracy to fraudulently get oxycodone

The indictment charged the following suspects with conspiracy to fraudulently use a DEA registration number issued to another person to obtain oxycodone between January 2017 and September:

• Simbarashe Kanjanda, also known as Simba, 37, of Hermitage.

• William Afari, 24, of Antioch.

• Robert Pride Jr., 31, of Nashville.

• AbdulNasar Nour, 24, of Antioch.

• Kudakawashe Mandishona, also known as Kuda, 23, of Antioch.

According to the indictment, the five suspects were part of a conspiracy to steal the DEA registration numbers of area physicians, as well as the personal identifying information of patients, from medical and dental clinics in the Middle Tennessee area.

The indictment alleged the DEA registration numbers were then used to create fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone in the names of patients whose identities were stolen. The fraudulent prescriptions were then presented to area pharmacies by co-conspirators, who got the oxycodone and then conspired to possess and distribute it in Middle Tennessee.

The indictment also alleged the defendants sent text messages to other co-conspirators to facilitate and request fraudulent prescriptions.

If convicted of the drug conspiracy, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The defendants face an additional mandatory consecutive sentence of at least two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft offenses.