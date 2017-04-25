Sex offender found with teen in Lebanon sentenced

Timothy Fulgenzi, 38, pleaded guilty in a Michigan court April 17 to producing child pornography and taking a then 15-year-old girl across state lines to Tennessee to engage in sexual activity.

Eastern District of Michigan Attorney General Daniel L. Lemisch said in a statement Fulgenzi began a relationship with the girl via Facebook in 2015. He convinced her to produce and send naked images of herself to him. The girl’s family learned of the relationship and confronted him, so he later fled with the girl in a stolen car to Lebanon.

Farmington Hills, Mich. police said Fulgenzi had actually called them from a Subway in Lebanon and told them the teen was not with him. Farmington Hills police were able to track his call and contacted Lebanon police. Lebanon officers