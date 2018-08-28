Award-winning chef Darci Bos to share cooking secrets live

Bos, of Lebanon, was featured on and won Gordon Ramsay’s “The F Word,” is a significant internet food influencer and currently manages her family’s YouTube and Instagram account, the Bos Life. She currently has nearly 74,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 11,000 followers on Instagram.

The interactive cooking demonstration for consumers to learn how to create competition-grade dishes at home will be Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4:30 p.m. at Walmart at 615 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The event is free, and no RSVP is required.

The sixth-annual World Food Championships featured 450 culinary teams from 13 countries and more than 40 American states. The event, which provides a level playing field for home cooks, pro teams and chefs, uses a tournament-style format to narrow its field to 10 category champions. The main event will be held in Orange Beach, Alabama on Nov. 7-11. The top 10 category champions will be crowned to see who will qualify for WFC's final table and a $100,000 prize purse.