Cooking with JoJo: With burgers this good, who even needs a bun?

The burger has far more flavor, and I find it just as satisfying and healthier without all that bread.

This recipe is a simple burger on top of fresh wilted spinach and topped with pan-roasted red peppers alongside fresh hand-cut fries.

What you’ll need...

• 1 pound of ground beef made into ¼-pound burgers.

• 1 red bell pepper sliced thinly.

• 4 white potatoes cut into fries.

• 1 large container of baby spinach.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. pepper.

• 1 tsp. onion powder.

• ¼-cup of oil.

After making the patties, evenly season on both sides with salt, pepper and onion powder. In a medium-hot skillet, cook to your desired temperature and remove when done. Add in the bell pepper to cook slowly until tender and remove when done.

In another skillet on medium heat, add an oil of choice and fries. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cover. Turn the fries occasionally to allow browning while cooking through. As the fries are nearly done, use the skillet you cooked your burgers in to wilt the spinach. Remove the excess oil with a paper towel.

The idea is to cook the spinach while getting the flavor of the burger. On medium heat, add in the spinach. This will take less than five minutes. Once the spinach is wilted, add salt if needed.

I hope you enjoy this simple and delicious recipe.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.