Meals on Wheels makes delivery changes because of pandemic

Volunteers for Meals on Wheels of Kingsport hear this question often and are happy to answer, “Yes!” Despite the fears and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency will continue to deliver meals to more than 200 elderly and house-bound clients as long as possible.

The organization has rapidly implemented significant changes to its delivery process in order to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These changes enable drivers to maintain recommended social distancing to minimize the risk of illness to themselves and their recipients.

What changes have been made?

Beginning this week, all meals will be delivered in a cooler on each recipient’s porch and will not be handed directly to the recipient, except for rare exceptions where the recipient is physically unable to access a cooler.

In order to accomplish this, coolers had to be purchased and delivered to more than 50 recipients who did not have coolers of their own.

In addition to delivering meals directly to coolers, Meals on Wheels has retrained everyone on the importance of hand-washing, using gloves and hand sanitizer, maintaining the recommended social distance of 6 feet, and the need for people to stay home if they are sick and not cook or deliver meals.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from our volunteers and board members throughout this week of transition,” said Brenda Overbey, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels of Kingsport. “It has truly been a team effort.”

More than a meal

Meals on Wheels is truly more than just a meal, Overbey said.

“Unfortunately, the arrival of the COVID-19 virus means that we must temporarily forgo personal contact with recipients to comply with CDC recommendations,” she said. “Meals on Wheels hopes that the meals will warm the recipient’s hearts until their drivers are once again able to have more contact with our recipients.”

If you would like to help, Meals on Wheels of Kingsport needs donations of hand sanitizer and gloves. Meals on Wheels thanks the employees of Cintas for their gracious personal donation of hand sanitizer last week.

If you have questions about Meals on Wheels, visit mealsonwheelsofkingsport.org or call (423) 247-4511.