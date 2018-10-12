Rotary’s annual fish fry to return to Lebanon Airport

The event will bring together the local community, event sponsors and service recipients in a celebration of good works and community support. The event serves as the Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser, and proceeds fund dozens of Rotary grants to deserving community organizations.

“We look forward to hosting our annual Fish Fry, because it’s a great time for our members, sponsors and our neighbors to come together and enjoy good food, live music and to show off the excellent aviation facility that we have in Lebanon. And for Vols fans, we’ll have the game on the big screen if the time coincides.” said Jessica Fain, club president.

Dinner will be served at Direct Flight Solution’s new airport maintenance hangar, and participants can get an up-close look at the aircraft on display. Tickets are distributed through event sponsors and may also be purchased from Rotary Club members or at the door for $15.

Proceeds from the Fish Fry support Wilson County in several different ways.

“In our club’s 29 year-history, so many individuals and organizations have benefited from Rotary’s investment in the community. In just the last seven years, we have provided over $100,000 in charitable support of local needs,” Fain said. “So anyone who buys a ticket or contributes to a sponsorship becomes a partner in sustaining Rotary’s charitable works in our community, but collective reach and impact are even broader than our zip code, because Rotarians across the globe continue to chip away at big goals like the eradication of polio.”

Just four days after the Fish Fry on Oct. 24, Rotary clubs everywhere will celebrate World Polio Day, which was established by Rotary International more than a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis. Together with its partners and supporters, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979. Worldwide, Rotarians have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. For as little as 60 cents, a child can be protected against polio for life. Just 37 polio cases were confirmed worldwide in 2016 in only three countries.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club provides window air conditioners in homes without air conditioning, delivers dictionaries to third graders in Wilson County schools, supports Habitat for Humanity, the Wilson Community Help Center, the Lebanon-Wilson Veterans Home, Next Step Resource Center, Empower Me Center, food and nutrition programs in local schools and several other activities and organizations.

There’s still time to support the Fish Fry. Tickets will be available at the door, and prospective sponsors may contact the club at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com or visit lebanonbreakfastrotary.org for more information.