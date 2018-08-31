Sherry’s Run silent auction becomes community effort

Businesses, churches and organizations come together to support their neighbors fighting cancer. One of the best places to witness it is in the silent auction tent.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our generous community.” said Sherry’s Run auction committee chair Tammye Whitaker. “Sherry’s Run is truly neighbor helping neighbor.”

She and her committee work several hours throughout the year to secure donations from local supporters of Sherry’s Run.

“It’s a great relationship,” said Whitaker. “Local businesses support Sherry’s Run, and the money raised at the event helps local families. We encourage everyone who comes to the Sherry’s Run event to continue shopping local to show your appreciation for the generosity of these local business owners.”

The silent auction tent will open early again to allow more time for bidders to check out the merchandise. Supporters may visit the silent auction Sept. 7, beginning at 2 p.m., to get a jump on bidding. It will continue Sept. 8 at 7 a.m. prior to Sherry’s Run and end at 9:15 a.m.

With nearly 200 items, there will likely be something for everyone. There will be home decor pieces, fashion accessories and a wide variety of gift certificates. Additionally there will be tools, a Kindle Fire, an Echo Dot, a MiniMax Big Green Egg and more. One special item will be a handcrafted cedar chest donated by a Sherry’s Run patient.

Visit sherrysrun.org or follow Sherry’s Run on social media for updates. Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk on Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.