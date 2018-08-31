McDonald’s helps student graduate

“This has been a lifelong goal of mine and a steppingstone to my dream career of becoming a police officer,” said Burr Jr. “McDonald’s allowed me to earn a living while pursuing my education without accruing any debt or having to pay tuition, and I hope that by sharing my story, more people will be inspired to do the same.”

To celebrate this achievement, Grayco Management organized a graduation ceremony on Aug. 28 at the Lebanon restaurant where Burr Jr. and his father are employed.

“Between work and school, Michael has been one of the hardest workers in the restaurant and we are excited to celebrate his achievement,” said Chad Gray of Grayco Management and second-generation owner-operator. “It is our organization’s highest honor to help our employees succeed.”

The Archways to Opportunity education program provides eligible employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance, access free education advising services and learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s recently announced a $150 million investment allocated over five years to its education program, Archways to Opportunity, expanding access while lowering eligibility requirements from 9 months to 90 days and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours.

“We’re grateful McDonald’s offers this affordable and accessible program to our community, allowing members to achieve education goals that might not have been available to them before,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash.

Burr Jr. started the Archways to Opportunity program 18 months ago after being with McDonald’s for five years. With encouragement from his father, a manager at the Lebanon restaurant, he participated in the Archways to Opportunity program, eventually earning his high school diploma and career certificate in Homeland Security.

“I plan on continuing my education while working at McDonald’s,” said Burr Jr. “One day, I’ll be giving back to my community as a police officer.”

Over 27,000 employees have taken advantage of this opportunity to date since the inception in 2015, with $26 million already awarded for high school and college tuition assistance.