Game-Day Express back on for Titans games

“As a transit system, our top priority is always the safety and security of our customers,” said WeGo Public Transit and Regional Transit Alliance chief executive officer Steve Bland. “This year, because the Titans have generously stepped in to take on the sponsorship of the popular Game-Day Express service, the Music City Star can continue to be the designated driver for fans as they enjoy a fun and stress-free ride to the game, thanks to the Titans themselves.”

The Game-Day Express train will operate for all Tennessee Titans’ regular-season home games, beginning with the Sept. 16 game against the Houston Texans. Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Martha, Hamilton Springs, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before fans arrive in downtown Nashville.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 games will go on sale Tuesday. Tickets for the remaining games in October, November and December will be released prior to each month for purchase.

Round-trip train tickets for all Titans regular season home games will be $10 each, which will allow fans to travel responsibly and enjoy the game without stress from parking prices and downtown traffic. Children 4 years old and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

Tickets must be acquired in advance at musiccitystar.org or ticketsnashville.com. Tickets are not available for purchase on the train on game days. Weekday Music City Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Game-Day Express train.

For noon games, the Music City Star will depart from the Lebanon Station at 10 a.m.; depart from the Hamilton Springs Station at 10:07 a.m.; depart from the Martha Station at 10:15 a.m.; depart from the Mt. Juliet Station at 10:25 a.m.; depart from the Hermitage Station at 10:35 a.m.; depart from the Donelson Station at 10:45 a.m.; and arrive at Riverfront Station at 11 a.m.

The return train to Lebanon will leave Riverfront Station 45 minutes after the game.

For afternoon and evening games, visit musiccitystar.org for detailed train departure information.

Parking is free at all of the outlying stations, and passengers may tailgate at the outlying train stations prior to the game, as well as on the train. In addition, they may bring small coolers onboard and leave them on the train upon arrival at Riverfront Station.

More information about Game-Day Express service is available at musiccitystar.org. For additional information, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.