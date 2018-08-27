Senior Crimestoppers honored at Quality Center

Quality Center was hand picked by First Freedom Bank to represent Wilson County as the area’s only charter member of the Senior Crimestoppers program.

The program gives the facility what it needs to ensure top safety protocols are in place in regards to patient belongings and keepsakes. Personal lock boxes are provided for all patients and signage is provided as well.

By participating in the program, Quality Center hopes to create the safest possible environment for patients and employees. Senior Crimestoppers has a record to reduce incidents of crime by 95 percent in charter facilities.

“Our patients’ wellbeing, safety and security of personal items has always been a top priority,” shared Adrienne Pintilie, administrator at Quality Center. “The addition of Senior Crimestoppers’ proven resources will support and strengthen our ongoing commitment to patient wellness and safety.”

Also, as a member of Senior Crimestoppers, the Wishes Come True grant will be made available annual to Quality Center, providing a special opportunity to improve the quality of life for one chosen patient, as a benefit received from the sponsoring bank, First Freedom Bank.

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing offers skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. It is at 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-1836 or visit qualitycenterrehab.com for more information.