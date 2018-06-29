Events fill Fourth of July across Wilson County

Wilson County has plenty of events across the county for everyone to enjoy.

Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade

The annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. through downtown Watertown.

The parade will begin in front of Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. and proceed through the square, past the bridge and end at the end of East Main Street.

For those who do not wish to get wet, there will be areas indicated by signs designated as no squirt zones.

Those who would like to join in as a participant in the parade can find entry forms available at watertowntn.com. For more information, contact parade coordinator Deena Dowd at artistdeenad@gmail.com or call 702-810-7173.

There will also be a political rally and cake sale at 6 p.m. at Three Forks Community Park, and the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration

The Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Free hot dogs and watermelon will be available from 5-6 p.m., along with food trucks and live entertainment by Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers and Michael Neal.

The Lebanon Police Department’s SWAT team, Lebanon Fire Department and National Guard will have an equipment show and tell.

Free handheld American flags will be available, and a fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Fourth of July Barbecue cook-off, fundraiser and festival

The East Nashville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a barbecue cook-off Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Local volunteer fire departments will compete in a barbecue cook-off.

The event will feature rides, games, music, fire truck displays, an EastCare helicopter and ambulance and fireworks after dark.

Mt. Juliet Fourth of July Celebration

Mt. Juliet’s fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July will be Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the Paddocks at Mt. Juliet shopping center.

Fireworks will launch from the field between Academy Sports and Culver’s restaurant and will be visible along all parking lots connected to Mt. Juliet Road between Weston Drive and Providence Parkway.

The best viewing area will be in the Paddocks at Mt. Juliet shopping center.