Make Father’s Day special: Volunteer with Wilson Habitat for Humanity

Anyone who would like to do something unique and special for the occasion, volunteer to build with Wilson Habitat by calling director Tory Tredway at 615-453-4539, or sending an email to ttredway@habitatnashville.org. Volunteers are asked to arrive around 7 a.m. and serve until mid-afternoon.

Two Habitat homes will start construction at the same time June 16 and are a part of the community and faith builds, according to Tredway.

The community build is for future Habitat homeowners Wael Tawadrous and Naglaa Esraveel and their two children. Tawadrous has worked for Yates Services since November 2015, and Esraveel stays home to care for the children. Tawadrous and Esraveel have lived in the same apartment complex for the past four years. They have changed rental locations within the complex several times for various reasons.

The apartment complex is under new management, and they said it is under constant need of repairs, and the rent has increased each time they have renewed their lease. Tawadrous works a late shift and he is concerned about his family’s safety.

Tawadrous and Esraveel love Wilson County and can’t wait to make it their home. They didn’t qualify for a conventional mortgage and applied for the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program and qualified.

Their future house is sponsored by an anonymous donor. Volunteer groups include Enbridge, FedEx Supply Chain, Orangetheory Fitness, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Remar and Under Armour.

The faith build is for future Habitat homeowner Hillary Cowell. She was born in Nashville and has always lived in Donelson. One of her favorite memories is playing outside with all her friends until twilight.

Cowell graduated from Two Rivers High School, and she received a degree in business administration from Aquinas Collage. She has since retired from the state of Tennessee as a clerk for the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Cowell said she really enjoyed her position with the state and looks forward to doing volunteer work in her retirement years.

Sponsors for Cowell’s future home include College Hills Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, Providence United Methodist Church, Publix Super Markets Charities, the Bridge Fellowship, Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, the Memorial Foundation and two anonymous family foundations.

“As we open our build season for 2018, we are excited to provide two more affordable homeownership opportunities in Wilson County,” said Tredway.

The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992, and Wilson Habitat has built 73 houses and renovated three, serving 76 households. To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit habitatnashville.org/wilson.