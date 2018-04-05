logo

Tuckers Crossroads

Tuckers Crossroads School Spring Market to be held Saturday

Jacob Smith • Apr 5, 2018 at 5:58 PM
Tuckers Crossroads School’s Spring Market will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tuckers Crossroads School in Lebanon.

The event will feature space where vendors can rent booths to sell items and promote businesses, as well as a used-item sale, bake sale and silent auction.

The event is free to attend. Booth rentals are $30, plus $5 if electricity is needed. Anyone interested in a booth rental should email melvinc@wcschools.com.

Teachers and Parent Teacher Organization members said they need volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested should email tucherspto@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

