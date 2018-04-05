Ninth annual Chocolate Affair to be held Saturday

The event raises money for the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center.

Two Fat Men Catering will provide food this year, and Audience of One will present “A Night of Broadway.”

Last year’s event sold out several days beforehand.

“It was a very successful event,” said Nancy Willis, executive director of the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center. “A well-attended – sold out – event. ”

The event serves as a critical fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center, which helps abused and neglected children in Wilson, Smith, Macon, Jackson and Trousdale counties.

“We’re very proud of the support this community gives to us,” Willis said.

Tickets to the event are $50 each, and a table for eight is $500. The deadline to purchase tickets for this year’s event was March 31.

For more information, visit chocolateaffair.net.