It was the second year the group distributed the gifts on the larger scale.

Gibbs and the group started their route at Garner Group Home and received a warm welcome from residents. Gibbs informed residents he knew who had been naughty and nice, but regardless of their status on Santa’s list, they received a gift basket that featured several different items.

The Gibbs Pharmacy crew provided Christmas items for Garner and other groups in the past, but decided to do more last year.