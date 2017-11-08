McPherson to speak at upcoming Concerned Citizens for Veterans Banquet

Wilson County Veterans Services director Michael McPherson will be the guest speaker.

McPherson was born in Opelika, Alabama and, as a part of an Army family, his childhood years were spent in various states. McPherson joined the Army in December 1985 after completing basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

McPherson served in numerous leadership positions throughout his 20-plus-year career, including team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant and team chief. His assignments included Berlin, Germany; Scoefield Barracks in Hawaii; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Benning, from where he retired.

Upon retirement, McPherson returned to Clarksville, where he completed his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in health care administration.

McPherson began his second career as a veterans benefits representative with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. He was first assigned to the Dickson Field Office as an independent. He learned his duties and was reassigned to the appeals division at the regional office in Nashville, where he continued to serve veterans in Middle Tennessee and assist the appeals division.

McPherson’s assistance was requested at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville, where he served 18 months, helping veterans navigate the health care system within the Veterans Administration.

McPherson was then asked to become the state trainer for the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, where he revamped the training program and created an innovative learning experience.

McPherson is currently the director of Veterans Services in Wilson County.

He is married to Tracy McPherson, a principal in Metro Nashville Schools, and the couple has four children.