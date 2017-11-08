Lebanon Christmas Parade to begin holiday season with cheer

This year’s theme will be “Christmas Movies Come to Life.” Participants are encouraged to choose a Christmas movie theme for their entry.

The 2017 grand marshal will be famed country music artist and actress Irlene Mandrell.

Mandrell was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and is the youngest sister of the world famous country trio, the Mandrell Sisters. Mandrell and her sisters come from a musical family. She began playing the drums professionally when she was 11. She is a Country Music Hall of Fame Walkway of Stars inductee. She has received many awards, including two comedy acts of the year awards from Music City News.

Though music has always been her mainstay, Mandrell enjoyed an extraordinarily varied career as an actress, model and performer. Her first television series, Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters that aired on NBC and also in the United Kingdom, had 40 million viewers. The show featured good-humored interplay between Mandrell and her sisters.

Mandrell’s television credits also include a guest appearance on the Love Boat and appearances on a variety of game shows and talk shows, including Hollywood Squares, the Match Game, Tattletales, Password Plus, the Mike Douglas Show, the Tonight Show, Bright Lights & Country Nights, This Week in Country Music, Oprah and many others. She also starred in the country variety series Hee Haw for its last eight years.

In addition to her many stage and television appearances, Mandrell enjoyed great success as a spokesperson. She has pitched products to millions of American homes, including Swift Premium Brown & Serve, Smith and Wesson firearms, Lea Furniture, Realtree Accents, Country Crock margarine, ChoiceDek, Cover Girl, 9 West shoes, Harmony guitars, Natures Youth and Allied Home Medical.

Currently, she is working on an inspirational book that includes stories about her family. She also plans to release an album with her daughters singing backup and her son on drums. The album will be dedicated to those who serve in the U.S. military.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School location on Harding Drive. It will travel Park Avenue to East Main Street, around the Lebanon Square, exiting to West Main Street and end at Liberty State Bank and D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street.

Float entries are strongly encouraged. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per entry. Participants may request to be judged on overall appearance, creativity and adherence to theme for a chance to win cash prizes in one of five divisions, church, commercial, civic, youth and horse. Applications are available online at lebanonwilsonchamber.com or at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.