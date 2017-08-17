Sherry’s Run honoree considered ‘bow-utiful’

But Thorne’s attitude does not come from lack of adversity. Last fall, the rug was pulled out from under her as she heard the words “breast cancer.” She had to make the hardest decision of her life. After much prayer, she elected to endure a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

Thorne came out of the surgery cancer free with no need for treatments, but also with a new outlook.

“Life is so uncertain, and we are not promised tomorrow, so why not find joy in the journey?” she said.

Thorne not only finds joy, but she creates it by using her talents to give to others. For three years, Thorne has volunteered to create the green bows that cover Wilson County and beyond this time of the year. She takes her job seriously, tying several hundred bows each year.

“Every time I get about 10 bows finished, I just smile and think, ‘Hey, that will pay someone’s light bill this month,’” said Thorne.

Thorne has made positive impressions in other ways. Soon after her surgery, a young mom from her church approached her to tell her she was inspired to have her first mammogram because of Thorne.

“Just hearing that made it all worth it to me,” Thorne said. “I hope my story can help other women understand how important self exams and mammograms really are.”

Thorne also encourages everyone to get involved with Sherry’s Run.

“Come to the run and meet the people who are being helped,” she said. “And if you can’t come...give.”

This year’s 5K will be in honor of Thorne and the inspiration she provides for the community.

Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run-Walk event Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.