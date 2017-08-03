Fair named official eclipse viewing site

The fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. with a special admission price of $6 until 3 p.m. Ride prices will be half price until 3 p.m. with armbands purchased before 3 p.m., which will be good the rest of the day.

The Wilson County Fair Board worked with local school systems to develop “teachable moments” to bring several programs to the new Expo Center.

From 10:30-11 a.m., there will be a welcome and hands-on activity called “What is an Eclipse” with Nina Williams, Wilson County Schools TVOLS teacher. Participants will create a visual representation of an eclipse to understand the science behind the phenomenon.

Williams will lead “A Walk Through History: Space Observation and Discovery from Ancient Civilizations to Modern Day from 11-11:20 a.m.

From 11:30 a.m. until noon, a Wilson County master gardener will show how farmers and sharecroppers planted using lunar phases.

From noon until 12:20 p.m., Williams will teach a hands-on activity called “Big Sun, Small Moon? Why do they look the same size in the sky?” Participants will manipulate various spherical objects to demonstrate and test the theory of relative size.

Kelly Esslinger, a Wilson County Schools TVOLS teacher, will present a program on “zSpace: A 3-D look at a lunar and solar eclipse” from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Participants will see the ultimate virtual reality learning experience to learn about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Joey Ingram, a Wilson County Schools instructional technology teacher, will present “Google Expedition: A Virtual Reality Adventure to the Moon” from 12:40-1 p.m. Google Expedition is a virtual-reality-teaching tool that will take participants on a virtual field trip to the solar system.

Participants will make their way to the viewing area between 1-1:30 p.m. to see the solar eclipse.

Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons said the fair board will make Aug. 21 an education day with a special focus on teaching everyone about the eclipse.

Both Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright and Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Scott Benson said if students attend the Wilson County Fair eclipse events, it will be an excusable absence if they bring the flyer back to their respective schools from where they attended the fair events.

When the Wilson County Fair opens at 10 a.m., the entire fair will be open, including the rides. Attendees will be able to register for a chance to ride the Ferris wheel during the eclipse to get the best seat in Wilson County to view the eclipse.

Free viewing glasses will be given out at the gates as long as supplies last. The motorsports arena will be a special viewing location, Clemons said.

Admission tickets will be good for the entire day at the Wilson County Fair, and Clemons said it will be a special day as it is Bates Ford Day at the fair. Bates Ford will present the Oak Ridge Boys in concert. It will also be senior citizens day at the fair with special events for seniors.