Wilson County Fair Flower and Rose Show to bloom with new additions

Entries for the flower and rose show will be Aug. 17 from 2-6:30 p.m.

The flower show is sponsored by the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild, established in 1982. Alice Trice is an active charter member of the organization. Recently, Edwina Reeder, president of the Gardeners’ Guild, Laleta Shipper, chairman of the flower show, and Linda Spencer, chairman of the Rose Show, visited Trice’s flower garden. Trice plans to have several entries in the 2017 fair and hopes to win the Hale Moss Award for most flower-show entries.

The rose show will have new lots for a table arrangement for a garden party, tall arrangement staged on tall pedestal to celebrate the “Here Comes the Fun” fair theme and a dry arrangement on a hat. On Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. Jeff and Jennifer Harvey will discuss rose arranging for the home.

The flower show will have “Ask the Expert Nightly” on 11 different topics such as flower arranging, decorating, bonsai, edible flowers, roses, herbs, violets and trees.

The flower show will feature new classes, including green, white and other monochromatics, floating, herb and sunflower arrangements.

A favorite will be the fair theme arrangement, “Here Comes the Fun” and the year of the sunflower. The winner will incorporate the fair theme and sunflowers in an arrangement.

New also at the flower show will be lots, most unusual container with plant and most unusual flower in container. There will be a new class for miniatures under 8 inches and air plants.