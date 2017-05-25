YWCA opens nominations for academy for women of achievement

The AWA award recognizes Middle Tennessee women who have made extraordinary accomplishments through career success, community service and leadership. They are also dedicated to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The 2017 event co-chairwomen are Betty Price, president of Price Financial Consulting, and Leigh Walton, partner at Bass, Berry and Sims.

“The Academy for Women Achievement recognizes women who have made their own unique mark on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community,” Walton said. “Honorees are passionate about empowering other women and improving the community in which we live, work and play. They are role models to us all.”

The YWCA also honors a local organization each year with the AWA corporate award. Corporate nominees must be Middle Tennessee companies or organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to aid the entry, career advancement and working conditions of female employees.

“The AWA program not only recognizes individuals and organizations for their service to the community, but also serves as a primary fundraiser for the 119-year-old nonprofit,” Price said. “YWCA programs have a tremendous impact on our community. They are focused on making sure women, girls and families are safe, educated and given opportunities to succeed.”

Since 1992, the YWCA has inducted 151 women and 29 organizations into the prestigious Academy for Women of Achievement.

Nomination forms are available on the YWCA’s website, and the deadline for submitting nominations is June 9. Honorees will be announced in early August. The AWA award ceremony will be Oct. 19, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Proceeds fund the programs of the YWCA, including the Weaver Domestic Violence Center, MEND, Family Literacy Center, Girls Inc. and Dress for Success Nashville.