Car show to feature family fun

Staff Reports • Updated May 3, 2017 at 12:30 PM

Wilson Bank & Trust’s 22nd annual Antique Car Show Spring Meet will be Sunday at the bank’s North Mt. Juliet Road office. 

This year’s event will feature 53 classifications of cars for public viewing, plus other activities for the entire family, including music, food trucks, inflatables for children and an auto-related merchandise market.

Organizers added some extra touches related in honor of the bank’s 30th anniversary, as well. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 30 guests will receive a prize grab bag. Giveaway drawings will take place throughout the day, and the winners will be eligible for a grand prize, a free trip for two to be given away later in the year.

Event admission is free. Car show registration will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The branch is at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

For information about the car show, contact Glenn Edwards at 615-444-7315 or Marc Humes at 615-308-0586.

