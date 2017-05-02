Both Hands fundraiser to kick off in Mt. Juliet

The Kinsers and a team of volunteers will work on the home of Brenda Hammock, who lives in Mt. Juliet. She lost her husband five years ago, and she lost a 43-year-old son to brain cancer last year. Her remaining son lives in Texas. Hammock is a retired nurse. She and her husband built their house in 1967. Currently, she needs help with home maintenance and improvements, including landscaping.

Volunteers plan to not only help Hammock, but they will also raise funds to offset the cost of the Kinsers’ adoption. In September, they played host to two children from China during a reverse mission trip. Aaron Kinser is a paramedic and firefighter, and Niki Kinser is a dietitian.

After having the children in their home for 12 days, they said they fell in love with them. They have opened their hearts and home and are adopting both children. Keyla is 4, and Kelton is 11. They live in separate orphanages.

For more details, visit bothhands.org/project/kinser-6723.

Both Hands mission is “to serve orphans, widows and adoptive families.” Both Hands helps families fundraise for their adoptions. A family gathers a team of volunteers and Both Hands coaches them to coordinate a service project to fix up a widow’s home.

The family and their team send letters to raise sponsorship for the day of service. It’s similar to raising sponsorship for a 5K race, but instead of running, the team serves a widow. The funds raised help an orphan become adopted into a forever family.

Both Hands – one hand for the widow, one hand for the orphan – is committed to fundraising support for its operating expenses through private donors, so no funds raised by a family and their team are deducted for Both Hands’ administrative costs.

Contact Aaron Kinser at 615-425-0335 or rescuem06@gmail.com for more information.