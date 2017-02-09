Lebanon airport to be poker run stop

Murfreesboro Aviation will hold the flying poker run Saturday, March 18 and the event is open to all qualified pilots, their families and passengers.

The poker run will consist of participants flying to each airport where they will randomly choose one card from a standard deck of playing cards available from an attending representative at that airport.

They may fly to the airports in any order but the last airport will be Murfreesboro Municipal (KMBT), where Murfreesboro Aviation will have their hangar open to participants, along with food and refreshments.

At 2:30 p.m. the participants will present their cards as a poker hand and the best hand wins.

The cost to enter is $50 per hand (participants may buy more than one hand), with Murfreesboro Aviation adding $250 to the final pot. The winner will receive half the pot with the other half going to Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County.

The Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency that serves child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims and drug-endangered children, along with their non-offending parents, grandparents and family members.

This is not a race but a fun event to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County and to kick off the flying season. While the event is open to all pilots, their families and passengers, participants must register in advance, so Murfreesboro Aviation encourages everyone to see the rules and regulations at murfreesboroaviation.com/index.php/news/.

The poker run includes the following airports:

• Shelbyville Municipal (KSYI)

• Tullahoma Regional (KTHA)

• Warren County Memorial (KRNC)

• Lebanon Municipal (M54)

• Murfreesboro Municipal (KMBT)

If the event is postponed due to weather, the event will be held on the following Saturday, March 25.

“These are always fun events and a great way for fellow aviators and their families to get to meet each other and spend some time together,” Murfreesboro Aviation owner Jim Gardner said.

For more information or questions, contact Gardner, or general manager Blake Tumbleson at 615-494-1900 or fly@BoroAv.com.