Books-A-Million collects more than $5,000 in books for local United Way

The books will help with UWWUC’s newest venture in trying to boost early learning.

Campaign Coordinator Mistie Ragland worked with Books-A-Million to collect the truckload of books.

“We are so thrilled to be working with Books-A-Million in Wilson County,” Ragland said. “The entire staff was incredible to work with, and one employee, Sam Lewis, managed to raise over $2,500 worth of books on her own. Basically, customers were able to donate to help our United Way receive quality, popular books which we are making available through our neighborhood library program.”

The books are available in several locations and are housed in small, outdoor libraries.

“Through our new program, you can take, leave or borrow a book,” Ragland said.

The small libraries do contain books for other age groups, however, the main goal is to make good books available to children who might not be able to afford them or don’t have immediate access to a local library.

“We’ve only had a few of the small library’s installed to date, but we hope to have more installed throughout the county soon,” Ragland said.

The program is one of several new approaches United Way is using to impact local communities, which have supported our traditional programs over the years.

“Most people probably aren’t fully aware of how much United Way works to support education and especially early learning. It’s far easier to prevent problems with these types of programs then it is to correct issues later in life,” Ragland said.