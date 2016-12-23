Rotary Club delivers Christmas baskets

Club members raised more than $700 toward the project, bringing Christmas cheer to dozens of people in Lebanon.

Baskets were filled with food items from Publix. Among the items were macaroni and cheese, dressing and hams.

The distribution began at 8:30 a.m., when the Rotarians met at Absolute Rental in Lebanon, where the gift baskets were located, and continued throughout the day.

Rotarians then loaded up the baskets into their vehicles and split up to cover various parts of Wilson County, where the baskets were then delivered to people in need.

Several members brought family members to help with the deliveries. Depending on what part of the county each member chose to deliver to, the actual number of deliveries for each Rotarian varied.

Rotarians were given the name, address and phone number for each person they were to whom they were to deliver a basket. If the person were not home, the volunteer would either arrange to return later or leave the basket by the front door of the home.

Rotarian Phillip Eatherly took any baskets that remained to the rest of the homes on the list after Rotarians made their deliveries.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club is made up of volunteer-minded community members who follow the motto of “service above self.”

The delivery of Christmas baskets was the club’s service project for December. Each month, members partake in various service projects to improve the community and the quality of life of those living in it.

For more information about the Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.