Council OKs funds for Don Fox Park improvements

Joey Carmack sponsored the resolution that authorized the issuance, sale and payment of capital outlay notes, not to exceed $500,000, from the water/sewer enterprise fund for renovations, repair, replacement and additions to infrastructure at Don Fox Park.

Carmack also said he would bring forth a resolution next month to put together a committee, comprised of some people involved in the park’s formation, to oversee the renovations.

Don Fox Community Park opened in May 1995. Hundreds of volunteers, including Cumberland University Kappa Sigma fraternity members and Lebanon High School athletes, worked for a week to complete the 200,000-square-feet stockade playground in the park.

Playground co-coordinator Mark Lee said 400-500 volunteers worked daily on the playground.

The city replaced wooden exercise equipment at the park earlier this year with Exercraft equipment. The old wooden equipment had deteriorated and featured splinters in several areas, which created risks for users.

The city also added the Lilly Pad to the park’s northeast side last year. Last year, city officials said the park’s long-term plan would include a pavilion, benches and additional playground opportunities. A bocce ball court was also discussed as a possibility.

The council also approved a city park Tuesday to be located in the Hamilton Springs development in Ward 6. The council voted to override Mayor Bernie Ash’s veto of the park and authorize a 25-year, fixed rate loan of $5 million for the park.

Councilor Rick Bell, whose family donated the 15 acres for the park, said a board of community members to be formed would decide what the park would feature.

The park’s early concept plan called for an amphitheater, park shelters, gladiator seating, restrooms, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, great lawn, changing rooms and food truck lane, among other items.