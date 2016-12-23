High school athletes use time off to shop for local children

“We just came together. It’s our first OTA Christmas. This is the season to give. I believe to get blessings to have to give blessings,” On Top Athletics founder Shavez Jobe said.

On Top Athletics features student-athletes from several Wilson County high and middle schools and those athletes spent the first full day of their Christmas break helping others.

“Every kid’s not blessed to have a great Christmas. It’s not all about gifts. It’s about the birth of Jesus, but every kid wants to wake up and have something. As a parent, it was a joy for me to see my kids wake up when they were younger and see stuff under the tree,” Jobe said.

Jobe said several people have blessed On Top Athletics this year, including Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Dowell, Partlow Funeral Home, Neuble Monuments and the On Top Athletics parents.

On Top Athletics co-founder Mo Thompson said it’s important for the athletes, many of which have committed to colleges and universities, to know the importance of giving back to the community.

“These athletes are looked up to, whether they want to be or not. When you’re looked up to, you want to have good integrity and character, and also be a people person. It’s important to be able to help others because you’re in that spotlight and able to help others,” Thompson said.

Jobe said he wants to continue the tradition and sponsor more children next year.