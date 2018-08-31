Ann Haney: Healthy coupons make a comeback

One of most frequented stores among this age group is Whole Foods for its variety of healthy choices that reach far beyond the cart to refrigerator options. Whole Foods has become a pit stop for a prepared meal just like home cooking or a refreshing smoothie with all the nutrients to energize your daily routine.

One of the biggest complaints couponers have continued to express is the frustration in too few coupons for healthy foods. Most people realize eating healthy is more costly, and therefore without coupon savings to offset the expense, it just doesn’t seem to be an option for most. However, this may be changing in the near future.

Mambo Sprouts, a coupon that educates people by helping them make better choices about what they put in their grocery carts, joined SKUlocal, a leader in marketing solutions, to identify consumers who would most likely purchase organic and natural products. In doing this, they will be able to initiate the circulation of targeted coupons for healthy products. Information will be obtained from consumers through a mailing of coupons to determine use of specific households. Watch your mailbox; your participation determines your ability to receive future savings. If you are wondering what brands will be included, Suja, Wallaby, Bob’s Red Mill, Voss, Enjoy Life, Shea Moisture and Ancient Nutrition will be among the mailings.

Consumers may remember a few years back when healthy eating coupons tried to make a small appearance on the scene with little affect. However, times have changed as the increase in a health conscience society is on the rise and expected to only increase through 2020.

What can you expect as a consumer? There will be more choices, more savings and more affordability. With that said, if the cost of healthy eating has been your reason until now for affordable choices, things may be taking a turn in your favor.

