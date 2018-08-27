Andy Spears: Rules apparently don’t apply to Blackburn

Our organization, Tennessee Citizen Action, recently filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission based on comments made by a top Blackburn campaign strategist suggesting “coordinated communication” with outside groups, including Americans for Prosperity, Club for Growth, and Senate Leadership Fund. Such activity, if coordinated, amounts to a circumvention of federal campaign finance laws.

Here’s the deal: Tennesseans deserve to know who is funding the campaigns of candidates for office. But, the federal disclosure rules only work if there’s accurate reporting and no coordination between campaigns and outside groups seeking to influence Tennessee’s elections.

The Blackburn strategist mentioned in the complaint, Ward Baker, is also an adviser to Senate Leadership Fund, the political action committee run by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Baker also brags about the “great relationship” he has with Americans for Prosperity, specifically noting his past work for the Koch Brothers.

Are Tennesseans to believe that there’s simply nothing going on between the campaign and these groups? Baker’s remarks and the web of relationships he brags about at a minimum raise questions that warrant an FEC investigation.

Is Blackburn’s Senate campaign breaking federal campaign law? That’s for the FEC to investigate based on the evidence provided in our complaint. However, it’s worth noting that Blackburn has a history of running afoul of federal campaign finance laws. So far, her track record is one of breaking the rules and making excuses.

Between her first campaign for Congress in 2002 and 2006, Blackburn’s campaign committee received 33 letters from the FEC outlining possible reporting errors. A review of the issues raised by the FEC letters resulted in the campaign filing 32 amended reports. The violations included over $100,000 in unreported contributions.

Then, in 2006, Blackburn’s campaign was fined for receiving an illegal contribution from a separate political action committee Blackburn created.

It seems Marsha Blackburn has become a creature of Washington – someone who believes the rules don’t apply to them. The only way to hold such creatures accountable is to shed light on their activity.

That’s exactly what we’re trying to do.

By filing a complaint, we’ve laid out the evidence and we’re asking for the proper scrutiny from the FEC. Essentially, we’re simply shedding light on the situation. As former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

Andy Spears is executive director of Tennessee Citizen Action, a state campaign finance watchdog group.