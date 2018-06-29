Jack McCall: Recalling family vacations of yesteryear

Then, in summer 1962, he bought a camping tent. It was a monstrous thing, fully 8-by-8 square feet and fashioned from a heavy dark-green tarpaulin material. When folded up, it made a cumbersome bundle that weighed every ounce of 60 pounds. Before it could be set up, an elaborate framework of aluminum poles had to be put in place to support the body of the tent.

In July 1962, we took the first of what would be a number of camping trips in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park just beyond Gatlinburg.

On one trip, we camped in the Chimney Tops Campground just inside the national park. We put up our tent around mid-afternoon. That evening, our mother prepared a savory dish of pork and beans and ground beef in a black iron skillet on our Coleman gas stove. Ah, there’s nothing like camping in the great outdoors to whet one’s appetite. When supper was over, my mother decided to leave the skillet on the concrete picnic table and wash it the next morning. After straightening up the campsite, we retired just after dark as everyone was tired, and we had a big day ahead of us on the morrow.

Our station wagon was parked squarely in front of our tent, creating a walk space no wider than three feet between the two. The door of the tent opened directly in front of the back door on the passenger side of the car.

My mother and father bedded down in the station wagon on a bed fully equipped with air mattresses, pillows and quilts. My brothers, Tom, John, Dewey and I, along with our cousin, Ray McCall Jr., took up residence in the tent. We all settled down for a night’s sleep that was slow in coming.

The campground had just fallen quiet when our mother, in a startled whisper, called out, “Boys, there’s a bear on the picnic table.” We all sprang into a sitting position. She had rolled the car window down about an inch so we could hear her warning.

“Don’t come out of the tent,” she whispered, “I’ll keep an eye on him.”

The bear seemed preoccupied with something on the picnic table. But after a few minutes he climbed down off the table and headed toward the car.

My mother, a note of desperation now in her voice, whispered, “He’s coming this way.”

The bear ambled on down between the station wagon and the tent. My mother and father could see the top of his back as the passed by the car. Dewey was sitting up near the front corner of the tent. He felt the bear brush the side of the tent as he went by. That was one tent full of big-eyed little boys.

The bear, his curiosity satisfied, left our campsite to explore other opportunities and did not return. We were not in danger. I did, however, notice that Dewey slept with one eye open for the rest of the night.

The next morning, we found our black iron skillet licked cleaner than a whistle.

That is one bear tale that will never be forgotten.

In the course of the next two or three days, we would see 17 bears, including the one that cleaned our skillet. Of course, some of us didn’t see him, but we had witnesses and enough physical evidence to count him in with the others. Among that number were a mama bear and two small cubs we saw on the roadway up to Clingman’s Dome.

Over the mountains at a trading post in Cherokee, North Carolina, we saw a bear in a cage that could drink Nehi sodas. Located at the front of the cage at floor level was a wood-framed opening about 12 inches wide and 5 inches high. Tourists could purchase a Nehi for 10 cents and give it to the bear. When an opened bottle was placed at the opening, the bear would take it between his paws and pull it under the opening without spilling a drop. Then he would raise the bottle, turn it up and guzzle it down.

He drank Nehi after Nehi after Nehi. We watched him drink half a dozen in a row until he was about to pop. I kept thinking, “Now, that is one lucky bear.”

We would return to the Great Smoky Mountains to camp many times, but we would never see that many bears again.

A few years back, I made a stop at the Old General Store in Pigeon Forge. While there, I found in an antique drink cooler a Nehi soda in an original bottle. I paid $1.29, plus tax, for that Nehi. I didn’t buy it for the bottle or necessarily for its contents.

I wanted to resurrect some memories. It took me back to a 1,000 places. It took me back to Brim Hollow. It took me back to that campsite and along the shady roads of the Great Smoky Mountains. It took me across the mountains and down to Cherokee.

When I popped the cap off the bottle, I turned it up and guzzled it like that bear in the cage. I was tempted another one.

Jack McCall is an author and also writes a weekly column for The Democrat.