Sinclaire Sparkman: Fight the apathy...vote local

I think it’s time for a reality check. People in many countries around the world still have no right to say who they want making the big decisions. Even in some countries that feign democracy, there are restrictions that keep certain voters out of the polls and generally push the people away from having a say in leadership. We are indeed spoiled these days, so much so that we take our right to vote for granted.

The freedom to vote, even in America, was a battle fought for decades. In 1776, white men 21 and older were the only ones allowed to vote. A little less than 100 years later, it became legal for black men to vote, but there were plenty of measures in place, like poll taxes, literacy tests and basic discrimination, that kept a good portion of the population away.

Women didn’t have the right to vote in America until less than a century ago in 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified by 36 states, Tennessee being the final one. Four years later, in 1924, Native Americans gained the right to vote. Discrimination against a woman’s right to vote is alive and well in many countries today.

Ridiculous barriers were still in place until just 54 years ago when the 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, eliminating poll taxes. The Civil Rights Act ensured that men and women older than 21 were allowed to vote regardless of race, religion or education.

Seriously, plenty of people alive still today remember the struggle, at least the struggle to open polls to people 18 years old, which happened in 1971. Freedom didn’t happen overnight, yet more than half the population thinks their vote doesn’t matter.

I get it. The federal government feels too big for one vote to matter. It still does, but if that’s your argument, I urge you to come out to vote in the local election. These are the people who you can actually meet in person, and they influence decisions like how many housing developments get approved, when to repair the roads you drive on everyday and how much money to spend on a new school.

On Aug. 2, the polls will open to Wilson County voters so they can select county commissioners, school board members, mayor, sheriff, trustee, register of deeds, county and circuit court clerks and constables. The last day to register to vote in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election is Tuesday. Early voting runs from July 13-28.

Don’t take your freedom for granted. Go vote.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.