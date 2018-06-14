Sarah Haston: Take some tips from Greatest Showman

I absolutely love movies, all movies. Now, I will admit recently the majority of the movies I have seen were selected by the cutest 8 year old and 10 year old I know, but nonetheless – I love the movies.

A recent movie I saw was “The Greatest Showman.” And not that it matters to this story, but I loved it. I thought it was amazing. If you were to look at the skills that the Greatest Showman presented in the movie – it is fair to say that he was an excellent salesperson…

Active listening

When conversing with a potential customer, you should always listen more than you talk. This can be super tough for the more extroverted salesperson to practice but essential for gathering all the information you need and to not miss any of the key details. The person asking the questions is who is guiding the conversation, not the person doing all the talking.

You need to be asking the right questions to gear them toward a fit for your product or service. Make sure you’re always listening intently to understand – not thinking about what your reply is going to be, but actively absorbing everything you’re told. I am so guilty of this… My husband will be the first to tell you I always interrupt. This is something I personally need to focus more time on.

Body language and non-verbal communication

Look the part. The hard truth is most people will make up their mind about you based not on what you say, but on your posture and your eye contact. Yes, direct eye contact is important and so is keeping your body language open; don’t cross your arms or turn your body away from people. There are times today where a gentleman or a lady can turn someone off immediately just by the way they present themselves during the conversation. I am not strictly referring to your appearance, but body language is equally important to the words you are saying. It is hard to talk to someone if you feel like they don’t want to hear it. If you are selling me and I am telling you what I want, I want you to look at me, not your feet or not at a piece of paper or someone else in the room.

Knowing your audience

Can you really deliver an elevator speech without knowing who is in the elevator? This might sound like a no brainer, but before meeting with a client, do some research, so you can to get to know them better. And after meeting with them, write down any topics or points that might help you personalize or customize your future presentations. It’s simple really. You can’t sell to someone if you don’t know who they are. Just like in a personal relationship, it is imperative you get to know someone to further develop the relationship. I had someone call my office the other day to sell me advertising and as he talked to me about Lebanon, he couldn’t remember the name of Cracker Barrel. If he spent just a few minutes before he made the phone call, he would have had better luck at getting the sale.

Showmanship

By showmanship, I don’t mean magic tricks or odd jokes – but rather putting together a polished and professional presentation. Always put your best foot forward. It is important to use modern technology for your presentation, too. Have a Power Point, use a microphone if you need one, don’t have stickers on your laptop, and don’t use templates for your presentation… Spend a little time and money to ‘brand’ your presentation.

Also, think about the color choices you use. If you are using colors that won’t show up on a screen to someone in the audience – don’t use it. Also, please stand up during your presentation, have some energy and smile. This shows others that you are passionate about what you are talking about. You should practice in the mirror and see how you look. Ask yourself “would you buy from you?”

Trust

And the heart of sales is being able to actually earn trust – and one of the best ways to do so is to take time to answer questions, offer clarification or accept feedback on your presentation. If you are going to establish rapport, you have to be personable. Show you’re not just there to give a typical presentation; instead, prove you’re there to connect and provide true value. Show them you care.

People do buy from people they like and trust comes from the likeability factor. You have to earn trust, and it takes time, but the great salesman – just like the Greatest Showman – in the end earned everyone’s trust.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.