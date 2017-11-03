Linda Alessi: Let me tell you about my great grandchildren

This was the beginning of a journey that brings me to this point in my life. It is a bittersweet marker when the person you want to share it with is not here for the events. My children have often quoted me on my stories and anecdotes as “the circle of life.”

Almost seven years ago, my first great-grandson, Nate, was born. It was the most wonderful thing to hold this child in my arms. His father and my grandson, Daniel, was born to my daughter, Carol, who was a single parent, and her greatest legacy is her son. I was really amazed at the beauty and alertness of this small child. Of course, since he is one of mine, he is extraordinary.

Grandparents and great-grandparents make complete fools of themselves. We find we talk in their language and admire all the new developments along the way.

At this point, I now have two other great-grandchildren, Sophie and Michael. They are the children of my granddaughter, Lisa, my daughter, Barbara’s offspring. They also are extraordinary children in beauty, wit and intelligence. I wait for every new experience or clever thing they may say. I anxiously await the photos posted on Facebook to keep me up to date with the adventures.

Many will say enjoying grandchildren and great-grandchildren far surpasses the relationship with our own children. Of course, we get the past part of them. We do not have the chore of losing sleep, teething or tantrums, etc. We enjoy the entertainment without the responsibility of the everyday trials and tribulations that come with raising them. Our visits can be exciting and exhausting, but we are relieved when they go home.

Our own children wonder where their parents have gone. These were not the ones who raised them, constantly telling them no or correcting them or punishing them when they did something wrong. I guess they forget all that when they become grandparents.

I watch their progress with pride and love, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to see them grow and thrive. This seems to be the culmination of the dream of parents. I look forward to visit with these precious little ones. Although we are parted by many miles, I can be in touch by the magic of the internet with pictures and events. It is not like being there, but I have accepted the joy I receive gratefully.

Linda Alessi is a contributing columnist writing about life beyond the younger years.