Xavier Smith: Why are you surprised?

That is what happens when you build a country on racism. Before the groans begin, just stop and think. Look at the history of this country.

Slavery began in America in 1619. America gained its independence in 1776. Slavery was not abolished in the country until 1865.

OK. So, all people were considered equal in 1865? Not at all.

It wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – 53 years ago – when the United States enacted labor law that prohibited discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. It wasn’t until 1965 when Lyndon Johnson signed a law that prohibits illegal racial discrimination in voting.

I say all of that to say this country has a documented history of placing the value of one race/color above others. That’s something that I, nor anybody else, can dispute. It’s documented.

In wake of Charlottesville, I’ve seen all types of responses about how to solve racial issues in this country, with the most absurd being that if we don’t talk about racism, it will go away.

First off, looking at this past weekend, someone is definitely talking about it. Also, not talking about racism is the worst possible reaction.

My friend Keith Edmonds founded the Keith Edmonds Foundation, aimed at raising awareness and combating child abuse. Last year, Edmonds noted that there are approximately two incidents of child abuse reported in Wilson County every single day – more than 700 a year.

“Child abuse is taboo, and no one wants to talk about it,” said Edmonds, noting silence is one of the main factors to child abuse’s prevalence in society.

Racism is no different. We have to talk (and more importantly, listen) when others talk about their issues.

How insane would I be to expect someone born and raised in California to understand and accept everything about Tennessee’s culture? But in our community, we shun and belittle the thoughts and perspective of people from different background and culture every single day.

Social media has empowered people to stop recognizing and attempt to understand different thoughts than what they share, but rather cocoon in a circle with people who share similar thoughts.

I’m not saying those cocoons are always negative, but a butterfly stays a caterpillar unless it emerges from the cocoon.

I get tired of seeing posts like, “I don’t talk to liberals because they’re this or that, “ or “Republicans all think this or that.” I’m no scientist, but I’m almost certain humans are more complex that two insanely broad categories created for political reasons.

If this truly is “one nation under God” (which was added to the pledge in 1954 for whatever that’s worth), then how have any of the actions showcased this weekend in God’s vision? Someone with a little more understanding of the word explain that to me.

As much as all of this frustrates me, I can’t say I’m surprised.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.