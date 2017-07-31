Sarah Haston: Customer retention and getting back to basics

What exactly is customer retention? Customer retention is the activity that a selling organization undertakes to reduce customer defections. Successful customer retention starts with the first contact an organization has with a customer and continues throughout the entire lifetime of a relationship. The key here is “first contact.”

We have all heard how important first impressions are – it doesn’t matter if you are a student, a teacher, on a job interview or a date… the same philosophy applies in business.

A few basic customer retention tactics that will help you increase loyalty are simply going back to the basics:

• First impressions matter – If you are a retail establishment or selling consultant services, establishing a relationship with your customer is crucial. The most basic way to begin a relationship is with a pleasant and friendly greeting introduction. Always welcome your customers with a smile and a friendly greeting. And don’t forget the introduction.

I understand this sounds basic, but in today’s world we are seeing more and more employees not displaying soft skills. If you are the master of meet and greet, don’t forget to pass that onto your employees and managers. It’s always important to make sure your entire organization is trained and respects the core values of your company culture.

• Communication is key – An important and effective way to maintain relationships is to continue communication after your prospect, customer and buyers leave your retail establishment or business. There are several ways to continue to communicate and can be as simple or complex as you like to make it. You don’t always need to have sophisticated software to send out a high-tech survey soliciting feedback or a fancy newsletter full of graphics and a large image of your logo.

Thank your customer with a handwritten note and ask them if they were pleased with your service. Take the time to give them a phone call and thank them personally for coming in and ask them how they liked the goods or services they purchased.

And even your prospects who didn’t make a purchase that day – connect with them and be so bold to say, “I know I didn’t have what you were looking for today, but here is a 10-percent-off coupon for your next visit. Thank you for coming in, and I hope to see you again soon.” This simple step might just be what you need to lead a prospect into the purchase zone.

• Be receptive – If you are going to ask for feedback and work on building a relationship with your customers, it is important that you listen to the suggestions, concerns and compliments you receive. If you are receiving multiple compliments on an employee, pass it along to the employee so they know they are valued and important. This will help them maintain better relationships with customers, as well. Try not to discount negative feedback, recognize their concern and observe for yourself. We all get into our daily routines and sometimes as business owners or managers we miss basic steps and we need to humbly recognize that there is always room for improvement.

• Systematize follow up – Utilize a database system. I always encourage small businesses to invest and embrace technology, but even on a tight budget you need a system to manage your contacts and retain data on them. If you are going to chose handwritten notes over email marketing, that’s OK, but you still need to build and organize a customer database.

Competitive pricing has reached a boiling point, shifting customers’ priority from price to value. The difference is crucial. Value includes the price of the item, but also the perceived value of the entire shopping experience. Sixty-six percent of consumers would rather spend an average of 13 percent more with a company they believe provides excellent service over just the lowest price. Customers are clearly willing to invest with brands that provide value to them. To create a loyal customer base, companies must invest in their customers, too, beginning with redefining how they measure customer value.

Retention marketing efforts have recently gained more traction. Consumers today have short attention spans and an excess of options, and small businesses have had to adjust accordingly. This trend is beneficial. According to a study by Bain & Co., increasing customer retention rates by just 5 percent increases profits by 25 percent to 95 percent. Additionally, 82 percent of companies agree that retention is cheaper to execute than acquisition of new customers, according to an eConsultancy report released last month.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.