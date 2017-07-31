Jack McCall: On the subject of maturing...

Now, I’m not a big Oprah fan, but I figure if a person has achieved sustained stardom and accumulated a net worth of more than $3 billion he or she is bound to have something worthwhile to say. So, I read the article with interest. Oprah turned 63 years old this year, which makes her three years my junior. That fact further piqued my curiosity.

Oprah’s advice was simple and straightforward. She suggested that one keep a “gratitude” journal as “gratitude is the foundation of happiness.” I could not agree more. She cautioned that we should turn off our cellphones when having meaningful conversations. That’s great advice. She also stressed the importance of balance and flexibility in one’s life. She was right on target there.

But it was her take on aging that really got my attention. “I don’t use the word ‘old,’ because the language you give yourself often starts to define the way you see or think of yourself,” she suggested. She went on to say, “I use the word ‘maturing,’ or I use the words ‘evolving with age’, ‘evolve’ and ‘evolving.’”

Well, I’m with Oprah on not using the word “old” when thinking of, or describing myself. I don’t even like the word “retired.” I don’t think I will ever retire. And I don’t like using the phrase “senior adult.” I see all these churches describing people as “senior adults.” Those people with a few more years on them should be called “the best we have to offer – must be 60 to qualify” or “the best with the most – must meet age requirement to join.” You get the idea.

AARP started sending me stuff when I turned 50. I finally got tired of it. So, I took one of their self-addressed, stamped envelopes and sent them a note, which read, “Dear AARP, You are wasting my time and your money. Please take me off your mailing list. After two of those letters, the mailings stopped.

And here’s another phrase I am having trouble getting used to, “a senior moment.” Why don’t people just say, “I forgot?”

Well, as bad as I dislike the phrase, and as bad as I hate to admit it, I had a couple of “senior moments” a few weeks back.

To move some of my cattle, it became necessary to transfer a half-dozen corral panels from one farm to the other. My son, Joseph, assisted me by loading the panels on our 10 foot trailer. I gathered up everything I would need to reinforce the catching pen – No. 9 wire, fence posts, post driver, fencing pliers, etc. Then I picked up my high school-aged helper and headed for Smith County. Because of construction on Highway 25 west of Carthage, I chose to take an alternate route through Hiwassee. I was halfway to Carthage when I realized I had left the trailer with the panels back in Hartsville. That little backtracking episode cost me about 45 minutes. To say the least, I was “put out” with myself. It gets worse.

Two days later I was doing chores on the Trousdale County farm. For what reason I am not sure, both my car and truck had ended up out there at the same time. My car was parked in the turn-a-round facing south. The truck was facing in the opposite direction just beside and toward the rear of the car. As I prepared to head home for the afternoon, I walked over to my car, opened the driver-side door, retrieved something from the car and locked the car doors. Then, I took a few steps to my truck, climbed inside, started the engine, and back into my car.

When I first felt the impact, I thought, “What was that?”

I answered my own question.

“It was your car, Bozo.” I felt like a clown. I couldn’t believe it.

When I got home, I sought consolation by telling my wife, Kathy, the story of my backing into my car.

“Jack, we’re getting old,” she said. That did not help.

I sought a second opinion.

I told my story to our son, Jonathan.

“Dad, when you got in your truck, you just had something else on your mind,” he said. I felt better.

I leave you with two maxims my late mother offered on growing older,

“Work as long as you can” and “keep moving.”

