Notes from the Southwest Corner: A view from the left coast

When this column began, I concocted the title to lure Amelia Hipps to signing on a columnist who was not local.

The 2007 San Diego wildfires, the worst I’ve experienced, produced a couple of first-person stories for folks back home, leading to Amelia’s and my discussion.

I had pitched a business leadership column to local newspapers as well as a few newspaper chains. In doing so, I discovered small town papers have very tight budgets. One editor told me he wouldn’t use my columns, even if they were superb, when he could get a local writer to write for free. I was adamant I would not work for free.

Then Amelia and I began our discussion.

I promised to write about living in Lebanon past and present compared to living in the Southwest corner. I also suggested I could throw in some Navy sea stories to boot. After I explained my connections to The Democrat, my history with Lebanon, and my parents living there, Amelia decided it was a good idea.

It seems to have worked out, except the column morphed into my “oral history” of Lebanon.

So before closing this thing down, I would like to depart from the usual, and return to my original idea.

I live in Bonita, Calif. It is an unincorporated slice of San Diego county interwoven with Chula Vista, the second largest city in the county. It is roughly as the crow flies, six miles from the Mexican border and four miles east of San Diego Bay.

In 1959, I read about San Diego being a treasure in a “Saturday Evening Post” article when I was supposed to be doing homework Castle Heights. The article made San Diego seem like Utopia.

I reluctantly came back in 1979 because the Navy told me I had no choice. I’m glad they did.

In the last ten years, Maureen and I have discussed moving back to Tennessee. Tennessee is beyond attractive financially. The California housing market is the most expensive in the country. San Diego, according to some poles is at the top of that list. the cost of living is way up as well.

But the Southwest corner is a wonderful place to live. It is one of the most tolerant places I’ve ever experienced in terms of diversity. It is, for California, a strange mix of conservative and liberal politics. From the top of my hill, I can see my beloved sea, my ships moored at the largest Navy base in the world, the San Diego skyline, the majestic Mount Miguel to the east, and the brown hills and mesas of Mexico to the south.

I can play golf all year We don’t have or need air conditioning. We have access to the best medical care (the Navy Regional Medical Center) in the world. The dining is diverse with many cultural cuisines available. The many attractions of art, nature, and history are impressive. Balboa Park is an incredible place for museums and leisure, one of the best I’ve ever experienced.

For every wildfire and earthquake in the Southwest corner, there seems to be an equivalent of nature’s revenge, like tornadoes and floods back home.

The Southwest corner has very few insects compared to back home. We may see a half dozen flies a year, no mosquitoes, and, sadly, no fireflies. But we have scorpions, tarantulas, and termites.

The Southwestern rattlesnake population is probably about the same as the cottonmouth and water moccasin population back home.

I have come to the conclusion living here is pretty close to living back home.

I love it here. I married a native, but I’m probably more pro-San Diego living than she is.

Even though I consider most elements of living a wash when it comes to comparing back home and the Southwest corner, there is always one significant difference.

Lebanon has the sense of community I still feel. You don’t leave Lebanon; you just move away. There are good and bad people in both places, but there is a genuine sense of community…no, family in Lebanon I’ve never experienced anywhere else.

Each time I come home, I worry. To me, Lebanon’s resistance to Nashville’s urban sprawl seems to be waning. Growth may be necessary for a city, but growth changes the character.

Lebanon will always be my home in the very real sense of community. I hope that remains for the future generations.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.