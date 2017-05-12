Life in the Golden Years: To be lonely or alone...

We have spent our past years as children, young adults, parents, and for some of us, grandparents. Why at this time do we find we are alone? There are many reasons. Families as we knew in the past are practically non-existent. People have followed their dreams for growth and prosperity and have left behind the comfort and solace of nurturing parents, friends and relatives.

We cannot go back and relive our lives, but we can adjust to the life we are living. Had we prepared for these days of being alone, we may have avoided being lonely. Being alone and being lonely are not the same.

Alone can be a good word. It can accommodate the many when we could not act upon or enjoy in the past. Reading late into the night can be done without the thought of disturbing another. Selecting your favorite foods and preparing them in your favorite manner can be enjoyed. Watching programs you enjoy or not viewing others is an aspect that is available to you. Time allotment is determined by your priority. This may seem mundane, but in fact, years of putting others ahead of ourselves put us in second position. Albeit we did so with love and caring, but the time has come for us to move up to first position.

Alone can afford us the ability to grow and expand and the opportunity of development in areas we neither had the time nor the ability to entertain in the past.

Lonely, on the other hand, can be devastating. One can be lonely in a crowded room or sharing a space with someone who is not in tune to you or your needs. Lonely is hard to live with. Lonely is an ache and yearning for the touch or word that can bring you into the realm of communion with another. Lonely is a state of deprivation. We all need to see our reflection in someone’s eyes. We need to hear the tone of loving words spoken. Sharing our daily trials or happy experiences is necessary. Loneliness is comparable to living in a house without a mirror. Loneliness leads people to acts of despair. It can alter our judgment in selecting the people we choose as companions. Lonely is sad. Lonely is unhealthy.

People who have a spiritual connection may be able to be alone with a feeling of comfort and well being. Having a loving relationship with family and friends, even at a distance, can be a strong link. We need to prepare for the time ahead when we find ourselves alone.

Creativity comes in many forms. I began to use what I had long believed was asleep. Long, long ago I remembered I had a desire to write. It has become a reality. I truly believe that my time to reflect while I was alone helped direct me on a new and wondrous journey.

I am grateful to the spiritual connection, which has allowed me to get in touch with all my varied parts which I believe lend to a healthier whole person. I am touched by others who are a vital part of my life, and I hear the words of comfort and recognition that we all need. I am truly blessed. Yes, I am alone but not lonely.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.