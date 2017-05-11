Preacher's Corner: The love of God and mothers

A few years ago, Matt watched the movie, “Evan Almighty,” almost every day, so he knew lots of the dialogue and the characters inside and out. During a conversation with his aunt when she was probing into the nature of Matt’s understanding of faith, she asked, “Do you know God?” Matt replied, “Yes, it’s Morgan Freeman.” In his defense, that is what the credits say at the end of the movie.

How would you describe God? I ask that question fully understanding that our finite human mind is going to be challenged to describe what we believe to be eternal and infinite. When we read the scriptures, we hear descriptions of God offered by those who are telling the story. One of my favorite images of God is found in Isaiah 6, where the prophet describes God as: “...sitting on a throne, high and lofty, and the hem of his robe filled the temple,” Isaiah 6:1 NRSV. Solomon’s temple, as described in 1 Kings, was a large structure. Isaiah’s description that just the hem of the Lord’s garment would fill the temple suggests a physically imposing image of God. I think this is an image that many people have, God, a powerful, almighty ruler.

In the book of Hosea, a different image of God is presented. Speaking through the prophet Hosea, God self-describes a tender, loving and caring personae, “Yet it was I who taught Ephraim to walk, I who took them up in my arms; but they did not know that I healed them. I led them with cords of human kindness, with bands of love. I was to them like those who lift infants to their cheeks. I bent down to them and fed them,” Hosea 11:3-4 NRSV. This understanding of God seems far removed from a mighty ruler seated on a throne. One can almost see an adult and a child in conversation when the adult gets down on one knee so the two are looking eye to eye. Better yet, one can almost see a mother and child. This is one of those passages in the Bible where a “mothering” image of God is presented.

Think of the patience and investment in our lives that our mothers make. They teach us to walk. They pick us up when we fall down. They act on our behalf in ways that we may never recognize or know. They lead us not by force or coercion, but through kindness and love. When we are newborn infants, our mothers may spend countless hours holding us on their shoulder to sooth us or calm us. Certainly, there is no greater bond than a child receiving a mother’s life-giving breast.

On Mother’s Day, this coming Sunday, we will join millions of other people in saying “thank you.” Perhaps we will honor our moms because we have parented our own children and now know what they went through to raise us. But maybe we could honor them because their love and care has revealed for us at least a small example of the way God also loves and cares for us.

The Rev. Matt Steinhauer is pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.