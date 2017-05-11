Dear Abby: Work leaves man drained at home

I manage to muster up enough energy to try to be there for my kids but, frankly, I can’t seem to be there for anyone else, including my wife, co-workers and close family. My problem is, this has left me with no emotional support (my children are too young for that, although playing with them is some help) and there are tough days when I really need it. Advice? -- ALONE FROM MY WORK

DEAR ALONE: You need a support group. Many people in the medical field find them to be a helpful outlet. Rather than blame yourself for your inability to “be there” for your co-workers and family members, joining a group might help you to relieve some of the stress you are experiencing by talking about it. If you do, I’m sure you will find you are far from alone. If there isn’t a support group already there for you, please consider starting one, because airing those emotions you haven’t been able to share would be extremely helpful.

