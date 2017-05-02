Xavier Smith: The peanuts at Fenway

Jones said a fan called him the “N-word,” and at one point, someone threw a bag of peanuts at him while he was in the outfield during the game. The situation has more layers than those Pillsbury Grands biscuits.

First, we can’t act like Jones’ recollection of what happened in Boston is farfetched beyond reason. There have been numerous accounts of racial incidents in Boston, including Bill Russell, the most famous Boston Celtic behind Larry Bird, MLB legend Barry Bonds and Nashville Predator defenseman P.K. Subban.

However, the claims extend beyond the playing field as Saturday Night Live weekend host Michael Che called Boston “the most racist city” he’s ever visited.

I’ve never stepped foot inside of Boston, but I know after a certain number of claims (see Bill Cosby), there’s likely some validity to what’s being said. Once again, I don’t know if Boston or its fans are racist, but I don’t think it got that distinction for nothing.

Let’s say the fans aren’t racist. Let’s say the “N-word” didn’t happen and focus on the peanuts. They seem harmless right?

I vividly remember what happened at the Palace of Auburn Hills in 2004 when a fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. It wasn’t the fight on the court that shook up and changed the NBA forever, but the fight in the stands.

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, and other players ran into the stands and fought several fans after one threw a cup and hit Peace as he sat on the scorer’s table.

I also remember when Celtics guard Marcus Smart attacked a man while he was at Oklahoma State University after he said the man directed a racial slur – you can guess which one – at him after a play.

I bring those up to highlight the problem with fans who believe they can say or do whatever, because they paid a certain amount of money to see the sport in live action. There has to be a line that fans do not cross when at sporting events.

Jones said he wouldn’t have cared if the fan cussed him or said anything typical from fans, but a line was crossed when he was called the “N-word.”

There has to be some protection for players – not just black players – when they are on the courts or fields and fans engage in activity that can cause injury or harm.

They may be millionaires, but they are still human. Essentially we’re saying that at a certain salary, people can say whatever they want without consequence. That’s absurd.

History repeats itself, and I fear if these professional leagues don’t get a grip on these fans, there could be another Malice in the Palace.

